Asuka usa “X” per mandare un messaggio a Rhea Ripley: vedremo Asuka VS Ripley al suo ritorno? (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) La WWE ha stuzzicato i fan con diversi colpi di scena nella storyline in corso di Rhea Ripley con l’attuale Campionessa del Mondo Femminile, Liv Morgan. Anche se non è certo se Ripley riuscirà a riconquistare il titolo, la situazione merita attenzione. Nel frattempo, “Mami” si accontenterà di vendicarsi su Morgan e Dominik Mysterio durante l’evento Premium Live “Bash in Berlin” del 31 agosto. Tuttavia, sembra che ci sia un nuovo obiettivo sulla schiena di Ripley. Su X (precedentemente noto come Twitter) l’ex Campionessa Femminile Asuka ha lasciato intendere una possibile rivalità con Rhea Ripley. “The Empress of Tomorrow” è assente dal maggio scorso, dopo aver perso il Women’s Tag Team Championship contro Bianca Belair e Jade Cargill. Tuttavia, è recentemente apparsa durante il tour in Giappone.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Asuka Shares Deadpool & Wolverine Poster With Herself & Fellow WWE Star - asuka, who is currently on the shelf with an injury, shared the "Deadpool & Wolverine" poster to her X account. The "Empress of Tomorrow" shared a tweaked photo of the poster, with former Women's ... wrestlinginc
- Rhea Ripley replies to new threat from four-time WWE champion - Rhea ripley isn't quite having the best time in WWE. Amidst her issues with Dominik Mysterio and the new Judgment Day, she has been challenged by former WWE Women's Champion, asuka on social media. msn
- Top WWE star teases Rhea Ripley feud upon return - WWE has teased multiple twists in Rhea ripley's ongoing storyline with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Whether she ultimately regains the belt bears watching. msn
Video Asuka usaVideo Asuka usa