We have to go back | come Lost ha cambiato la televisione

(Di sabato 17 agosto 2024) Un aereo di linea della compagnia australiana Ocean Airlines, diretto da Sydney a Los Angeles, si schianta su un’isola (apparentemente) disabitata. I 48 superstiti si accampano sulla spiaggia in attesa dei soccorsi. Scopriranno che l’aereo è uscito di rotta diverse miglia prima del disastro e che nessuno potrà trovarli. Su questa premessa J.J. Abrams e Damon Lindelof creanoper la ABC, serie TV di vitale importanza per lamoderna che si scopre – entro una manciata di episodi – essere molto di più di un survival drama.va in onda per sei stagioni a partire dal settembre 2004 fino al maggio 2010.