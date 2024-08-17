Il climate change si combatte meglio dicendo Sì e… invece che No ma…

Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiesta

Non esiste attore che non conosca la tecnica del «Sì, e». Per creare della chimica sul palco e dare vita a un'improvvisazione, gli attori devono essere ricettivi e aperti a ciò che gli altri colleghi portano sulla scena: pertanto, durante un'improvvisazione, ogni risposta richiede che si inizi con un «Sì, e», anziché con un «No, ma». Perché? Perché dire «Sì, e» consente di prendere dagli altri ciò che è utile per poi sviluppare una situazione.