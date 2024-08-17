Il climate change si combatte meglio dicendo «Sì, e…» invece che «No, ma…» (Di sabato 17 agosto 2024) Questo è un articolo del nuovo numero di Linkiesta Magazine L’età dell’insurrezione + New York Times Big Ideas in edicola a Milano e Roma e negli aeroporti e nelle stazioni di tutta Italia. E ordinabile qui. Non esiste attore che non conosca la tecnica del «Sì, e». Per creare della chimica sul palco e dare vita a un’improvvisazione, gli attori devono essere ricettivi e aperti a ciò che gli altri colleghi portano sulla scena: pertanto, durante un’improvvisazione, ogni risposta richiede che si inizi con un «Sì, e», anziché con un «No, ma». Perché? Perché dire «Sì, e» consente di prendere dagli altri ciò che è utile per poi sviluppare una situazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiestaNotizie su altre fonti
- 100 million to the West African Development Bank (BOAD):The Italian Climate Fund subscribes the first ever hybrid bond for climate change mitigation issued by a multilateral bank - BOAD. The Sustainable Hybrid Private Placement will enable BOAD to strengthen its capital structure, enhancing its ability to mobilize new climate finance in the region. The Italian Climate Fund, with an allocation of 4. CDP. Actors like CDP and BOAD are crucial in this context. “This Sustainable Hybrid Private Placement, issued in line with our Sustainability Framework, will help BOAD to strengthen its capital structure and therefore reinforce its rating profile while serving its Member Countries' electricity generation needs. iltempo
