Shanghai Electric Offers Equipment Upgrades to Vietnam's Ninh Binh Power Plant, Boosting its Efficiency, Performance, and Longevity
With the assistance of Shanghai Electric, the Ninh Binh Power Plant, one of Vietnam's first Power Plants built in Ninh Binh City, has experienced a holistic overhaul after 45 years of service. Boosted by modern technology and advanced Equipment supplied by Shanghai Electric, the output of each unit of the four steam turbines has been increased from 25MW to 27MW, with the upgrade project expected to extend its operational lifespan by an additional 30 years. Officially entering operation in 1974, the Ninh Binh Power Plant, as one of the primary Power generators in northern Vietnam, is essential for sustaining local infrastructure, water management, and economic growth.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
