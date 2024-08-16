Shanghai Electric Offers Equipment Upgrades to Vietnam' s Ninh Binh Power Plant Boosting its Efficiency Performance and Longevity

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) -renewal solutions have extended the's lifespan by an additional 30 years, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/With the assistance of, the, one of's firsts built inCity, has experienced a holistic overhaul after 45 years of service. Boosted by modern technology and advancedsupplied by, the output of each unit of the four steam turbines has been increased from 25MW to 27MW, with the upgrade project expected to extend its operational lifespan by an additional 30 years. Officially entering operation in 1974, the, as one of the primarygenerators in northern, is essential for sustaining local infrastructure, water management, and economic growth.