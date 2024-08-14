Three Kings, George Clooney su David O. Russell: "Quello st**nzo miserabile mi reso la vita un inferno" (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) George Clooney ha ricordato la tensione con David O. Russell durante le riprese del film Three Kings. L'attore veterano George Clooney non si è divertito a girare il film Three Kings. Ha ricordato l'attrito che si era creato sul set tra lui e il regista David O. Russell, affermando che non lavorerà mai più con lui. Durante un'intervista con GQ, l'attore si è espresso sull'esperienza di Three Kings. Da parte sua, Clooney ricorda Russell come "infelice" sul set, sostenendo che il comportamento del regista ha reso le riprese spiacevoli per tutti. Clooney ritiene che Three Kings sia stato un film grandioso, ma per quanto sia orgoglioso della qualità della pellicola, afferma di non poter più passare interiLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- George Clooney Reignites Feud With David O. Russell—'Making My Life Hell' - The Hollywood actor's feud with the director started on the set of the 1999 war movie "three kings," where the pair got into a serious physical altercation. newsweek
