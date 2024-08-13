BofA investitori riducono esposizione all’azionario

Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanza

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) I fund manager a livello globale hanno incrementato i livelli di liquidità nell’ultimo mese, abbassando l’allocazione in azioni. Global Fund Manager Survey di Bank of America () Ma rimangono ottimisti riguardo a un soft landing e sulle performance dei titoli a grande capitalizzazione statunitensi, anche se ora pensano che la Fed debba tagliare più duramente i tassi per garantire che non ci sia una recessione. È quanto emerge dal consueto “Global Fund Manager Survey” di Bank of America (). Al sondaggio hanno partecipato 189 operatori con asset under management (AUM) per 508 miliardi di dollari.Le aspettative di crescita globale nel sondaggio di agosto sono crollate di 20 punti percentuali rispetto a luglio, con il 47% degli intervistati che prevede un’economia globale più debole nei prossimi 12 mesi.