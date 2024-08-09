Mecpow Revolutionizes Your Craft Projects with X4 Series Desktop Laser Engravers and Various Tool Options (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) BERLIN, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Mecpow, a pioneer in innovative Crafting solutions, introduces the X4 Series Laser engraving machines, compliant with European IEC Class 1 and US FDA Class 1 safety standards, along with the MP-30 mug press, the MP-3881 heat press, and the MIG-120 and MMA-120 welding machines, designed to revolutionize possibilities for home creators and DIY enthusiasts. Mecpow X4/X4 Pro Engraving Machines The X4 Pro features a fully enclosed, transparent cover that ensures superior Laser filtration and user safety while providing excellent visibility. It complies with European IEC Class 1 and US FDA Class 1 standards. The X4 Series includes a 22W Laser module capable of engraving and cutting materials such as wood, acrylic, and metal.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
