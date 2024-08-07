Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Unveils the Largest Digital Intelligence Operations Center in Southeast East Asia Marking a New Era in Intelligence Native Telco

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/or IOH) celebrates a major milestone in its journey towardstransformation with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art(DIOC). This advanced facility represents a significant leap forward in's commitment to leveraging artificial(AI) to deliver exceptional service to more than 100 million customers across Indonesia. The DIOC was inaugurated by Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO ofand board of management and commissioner, and Simon Lin, President of Huawei-Pacific Region and board, underscoring the strategic collaboration between the two companies.