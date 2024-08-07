Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Unveils the Largest Digital Intelligence Operations Center in Southeast East Asia, Marking a New Era in Intelligence Native Telco (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) celebrates a major milestone in its journey towards Digital transformation with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Digital Intelligence Operations Center (DIOC). This advanced facility represents a significant leap forward in Indosat's commitment to leveraging artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver exceptional service to more than 100 million customers across Indonesia. The DIOC was inaugurated by Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and board of management and commissioner, and Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region and board, underscoring the strategic collaboration between the two companies.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
