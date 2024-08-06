MAXHUB Offers its Tech for Sports in Collaboration with World-renowned RCD Espanyol (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Through innovation in industry-leading solutions including Microsoft Teams Rooms, MAXHUB's partnership with historic football club envisions a future where Technology will enable sporting excellence. BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
MAXHUB, the exclusive official supplier of interactive flat panels for RCD Espanyol, is dedicated to promoting Sports development by providing advanced integrated communication and display solutions that elevate athletic performance. Industry-leading solutions such as interactive flat panels, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and smart displays are now featured in the facilities of RCD Espanyol, the historic football club based in Barcelona that competes in Spain's top league, La Liga.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
MAXHUB, the exclusive official supplier of interactive flat panels for RCD Espanyol, is dedicated to promoting Sports development by providing advanced integrated communication and display solutions that elevate athletic performance. Industry-leading solutions such as interactive flat panels, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and smart displays are now featured in the facilities of RCD Espanyol, the historic football club based in Barcelona that competes in Spain's top league, La Liga.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- MAXHUB unveils its latest collaboration solutions at London Tech Week 2024, outlining the future of work together with key technology partners - , the CEC will also feature the company's latest innovations, including the UW92NA 92-inch Commercial Display, the 65-inch MAXHUB XBoard Teams version 65'' , and the XCore Kit Pro+P30 conferencing solution. 6" touch console and compute unit powered by a 12th-generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor. maxhub. Aside from facilitating MAXHUB's first appearance at London Tech Week, Dynamic Tech is a key MAXHUB distributor in the UK. liberoquotidiano
Video MAXHUB OffersVideo MAXHUB Offers