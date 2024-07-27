Lashana Lynch ha Eddie Redmayne nel mirino nel primo trailer di The Day of the Jackal (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Lashana Lynch ha Eddie Redmayne nel mirino nel primo trailer di The Day of the Jackal Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) farà meglio a guardarsi le spalle perché Lashana Lynch (The Woman King) ne ha abbastanza delle sue stronzate nel trailer di debutto della prossima serie The Day of the Jackal. In arrivo su Peacock negli Stati Uniti e su Sky nel Regno Unito il 7 novembre, il thriller ad alto tasso di tensione segue il gioco del gatto e del topo tra un assassino altamente qualificato e un agente dei servizi segreti, che potete vedere nel primo teaser e in alcune immagini inedite. Sebbene in passato sia riuscito a eludere molti agenti delle forze dell’ordine, l’assassino sembra aver trovato la sua strada con l’agente sicuro di sé e determinato.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch's gritty new drama The Day Of The Jackal airs its first trailer - Eddie redmayne and Lashana lynch's gritty new British series The Day Of The Jackal aired its first trailer on Saturday. The upcoming political thriller follows the 1973 film of the same name as the ... dailymail.co.uk
- Video: The Day of the Jackal Trailer - A ruthless assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer ... metro.co.uk
- ‘The Day Of The Jackal’ Teaser Trailer: Lashana Lynch Chases Eddie Redmayne In Peacock/Sky Thriller - Peacock and Sky have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Day of the Jackal, starring Lashana lynch and Eddie redmayne. The series will premiere in the United States on ... msn
Video Lashana LynchVideo Lashana Lynch