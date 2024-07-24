iHerb Welcomes Martha Stewart Wellness to its Global Assortment

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/, one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health andproducts, today announced the addition of three innovative new supplement products from, Marquee Brands and Project #1 Nutrition. The new line ofsupplements — MarineCollagen,Greens, andReds — will help bring's renowned commitment toand vitality tocustomers located in more than 180 countries. "As longtime advocates of healthy everyday living, we sought to expand ourwith targeted, all-in-one supplements that fit conveniently into people's busy lives," said Thomas Joseph, Executive Vice President, Culinary at