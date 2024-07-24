iHerb Welcomes Martha Stewart Wellness to its Global Assortment (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
iHerb, one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health and Wellness products, today announced the addition of three innovative new supplement products from Martha Stewart, Marquee Brands and Project #1 Nutrition. The new line of Martha Stewart Wellness supplements — Marine Wellness Collagen, Wellness Greens, and Wellness Reds — will help bring Martha Stewart's renowned commitment to Wellness and vitality to iHerb customers located in more than 180 countries. "As longtime advocates of healthy everyday living, we sought to expand our Wellness Assortment with targeted, all-in-one supplements that fit conveniently into people's busy lives," said Thomas Joseph, Executive Vice President, Culinary at Martha Stewart.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
iHerb, one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health and Wellness products, today announced the addition of three innovative new supplement products from Martha Stewart, Marquee Brands and Project #1 Nutrition. The new line of Martha Stewart Wellness supplements — Marine Wellness Collagen, Wellness Greens, and Wellness Reds — will help bring Martha Stewart's renowned commitment to Wellness and vitality to iHerb customers located in more than 180 countries. "As longtime advocates of healthy everyday living, we sought to expand our Wellness Assortment with targeted, all-in-one supplements that fit conveniently into people's busy lives," said Thomas Joseph, Executive Vice President, Culinary at Martha Stewart.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- iHerb Welcomes Martha Stewart Wellness to its Global Assortment - PRNewswire/ -- iherb, one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health and wellness products, today announced the addition of three innovative new ... adnkronos
- Do you need your statin Keep your stride in your 70s and beyond - Q: What’s all this news about people being overprescribed statins Maybe I can go off of mine! Explain, please. unionleader
- Worldwide Pulsator Technology Patent Sold - The German group behind EIS/Satisfyer/Triple A has bought the worldwide patented Stronic/Pulsator technology from two German inventors from ... lelezard
Video iHerb WelcomesVideo iHerb Welcomes