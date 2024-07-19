TNA: Il System ci va pensante e infortuna Jeff Hardy. Quali conseguenze ci saranno per Slammiversary? (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Gli Hardyz non riescono nell’impresa di conquistare per la terza volta i titoli di coppia TNA. Nel momento in cui Matt & Jeff stavano per chiudere la contesa, JDC è accorso in aiuto dei campioni in carica, il System, facendo quindi scattare la sQualifica Non solo, il trio composto da Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers e appunto JDC, ha prima attaccato Matt, per poi essere ben più brutali su Jeff infortunandolo al collo con una sedia. The System makes sure Jeff Hardy will not make it to Slammiversary. #TNAiMPACT #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/rsv3eTs40n— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 19, 2024 Quali conseguenze ci saranno dopo tutto questo? Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
