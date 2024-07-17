GIGABYTE AI TOP Utility ha reinventato la messa a punto dell’IA locale (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY, produttore leader di schede madri, schede grafiche e soluzioni hardware, ha rilasciato l’esclusiva e rivoluzionaria AI TOP Utility di GIGABYTE. Con flussi di lavoro reinventati, un’interfaccia intuitiva e un monitoraggio dei progressi in tempo reale, AI TOP Utility fornisce un tocco reinventante di formazione e messa a punto del modello AI locale. È dotato di una varietà di tecnologie rivoluzionarie che possono essere facilmente adattate da principianti o esperti, per i più comuni LLM open source, ovunque, anche sulla tua scrivania. GIGABYTE AI TOP è la soluzione completa per la messa a punto del modello AI locale. L’esecuzione della formazione locale sull’intelligenza artificiale e la messa a punto dei dati sensibili possono fornire relativamente maggiore privacy e sicurezza con la massima flessibilità e adattamento in tempo reale.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
