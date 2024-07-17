GIGABYTE AI TOP Utility ha reinventato la messa a punto dell’IA locale

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024)TECHNOLOGY, produttore leader di schede madri, schede grafiche e soluzioni hardware, ha rilasciato l’esclusiva e rivoluzionaria AI TOPdi. Con flussi di lavoro reinventati, un’interfaccia intuitiva e un monitoraggio dei progressi in tempo reale, AI TOPfornisce un tocco reinventante di formazione edel modello AI. È dotato di una varietà di tecnologie rivoluzionarie che possono essere facilmente adattate da principianti o esperti, per i più comuni LLM open source, ovunque, anche sulla tua scrivania.AI TOP è la soluzione completa per ladel modello AI. L’esecuzione della formazionesull’intelligenza artificiale e ladei dati sensibili possono fornire relativamente maggiore privacy e sicurezza con la massima flessibilità e adattamento in tempo reale.