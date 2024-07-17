Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Il 15 settembre si svolgeranno le premiazioni degli Emmy Awards, i prestigiosi premi televisivi che ogni anno incoronano serie tv e programmi. La cerimonia di premiazione sarà trasmessa in Italia, in diretta, in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti, su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now. tutte le nomination MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA The Crown Fallout The Gilded Age The Morning Show Mr. and Mrs. Smith Sh?gun Slow Horses Il problema dei tre corpi MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA Abbott Elementary The Bear Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks Only Murders in the Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do in the Shadows MIGLIOR MINISERIE Baby Reindeer Fargo Lessons in Chemistry Ripley True Detective: Night Country MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA Idris Elba per Hijack Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Emmy Awards 2024, nomination per Gilded Age, True Detective e Fargo - La cerimonia di premiazione, che […]. (Adnkronos) – Agli Emmy Awards 2024 nomination per 'The Gilded Age' e 'True Detective: Night Country' (titoli HBO disponibili in esclusiva per l’Italia su Sky e in streaming solo su Now) e 'Fargo' che si contendono alcuni dei premi principali della 76esima edizione le cui candidature sono state appena annunciate. periodicodaily
- 76° Emmy Awards: tutte le nomination! Shogun e The Bear i più nominati - The Bear vede protagonisti Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce e Liza Colón-Zayas che hanno ricevuto riconoscimenti come attori. E ora, appena nove mesi dopo, eccoci di nuovo a parlare di Emmy. The Swans Lessons in Chemistry Ripley True Detective: Night Country Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Saturday Night Live Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic The Oscars Tig Notaro: Hello Again 76th Annual Tony Awards Trevor Noah: Where Was I Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program Albert Brooks: Defending My Life Beckham Girls State The Greatest Night in Pop Jim Henson Idea Man Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces Cinefilos. cinefilos
- Emmy Awards 2024: le nomination - Sotto la lista delle nomination. Smith Sh?gun Slow Horses Il problema dei tre corpi Miglior serie comedy Abbott Elementary Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks Only Murders in The Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What we do in the Shadows The Bear Miglior miniserie o serie antologica Baby Reindeer Fargo Lezioni di Chimica Ripley True Detective: Night Country Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica Idris Elba, Hijack (Sam Nelson) Donald Glover, Mr. davidemaggio
Video Emmy AwardsVideo Emmy Awards