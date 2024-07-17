Emmy Awards 2024 tutte le nomination

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Il 15 settembre si svolgeranno le premiazioni degli, i prestigiosi premi televisivi che ogni anno incoronano serie tv e programmi. La cerimonia di premiazione sarà trasmessa in Italia, in diretta, in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti, su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now.leMIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA The Crown Fallout The Gilded Age The Morning Show Mr. and Mrs. Smith Sh?gun Slow Horses Il problema dei tre corpi MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA Abbott Elementary The Bear Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks Only Murders in the Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do in the Shadows MIGLIOR MINISERIE Baby Reindeer Fargo Lessons in Chemistry Ripley True Detective: Night Country MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA Idris Elba per Hijack Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs.