L’editor di mod REDkit per The Witcher 3 | Wild Hunt arriva il 21 maggio per i giocatori PC

The Witcher 3 REDKit: l’editor ufficiale di mod di uscirà il 21 maggio - The witcher 3 REDKit: l’editor ufficiale di mod di uscirà il 21 maggio - La scena del modding di The witcher 3: wild Hunt sta per cambiare per sempre, grazie al rilascio dell'editor di mod REDKit ...

