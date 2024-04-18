Fashion in Flair alla 15esima Moda e bellezza in mostra
Fonte : lanazione
Fashion in Flair alla 15esima. Moda e bellezza in mostra (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024)
Lucca si prepara ad accogliere la quindicesima edizione di Fashion in Flair, la mostra-mercato dell’artigianato Made in Italy che abbraccia i settori Moda, bellezza, design e food.
L’evento, in programma dal 3 al 5 maggio al Real Collegio, è stato presentato ieri mattina dalle assessore alla cultura e al commercio, rispettivamente Mia Pisano e Paola Granucci, dalla presidente dell’Associazione culturale "Eccellenti Maestrie" Elisa Bianchi, dal direttore artistico Ilaria Mari e da Silvia del Carlo vicepresidente Banca del monte; tra gli altri anche Massimo Dini di Confartigianato il presidente del Real Collegio Francesco Franceschini e da Irene Morrison, rappresentante della Onlus Coppe di Cuore.
La kermesse promette di confermare il successo delle precedenti ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione
