Sonic 3: Keanu Reeves darà la voce a uno dei personaggi più amati (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Keanu Reeves darà la voce a Shadow in Sonic – Il Film 3, ha confermarlo una fonte a Variety. Si unisce a un cast che include Ben Schwartz nei panni di Sonic, così come Jim Carrey nei panni del malvagio Dr. Robotnik. Un portavoce della Paramount Pictures, lo studio dietro il film, ha rifiutato di commentare. Nei giochi, Shadow è un riccio antropomorfo con la pelliccia nera, mentre quella di Sonic è blu. Viene rappresentato come una sorta di antieroe ed è anche spesso un antagonista di Sonic. Il franchise cinematografico di Sonic della Paramount risale a Sonic – il film del 2020, che ha incassato 319 milioni di dollari a livello globale, diventando un successo nello spazio dei videogiochi, un genere che ...
Henry Cavill expecting first child with Natalie Viscuso - April 16 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill is going to be a dad. The 40-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. Cavill confirmed the news to Access Hollywood at the New ...upi

Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in third 'Sonic' movie - April 16 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves is joining the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Reeves, an actor known for the Matrix and John Wick film series, will voice Shadow ...upi

Keanu Reeves Is The Voice Of Shadow In Sonic The Hedgehog 3 - Keanu Reeves brings his iconic voice to Shadow the Hedgehog in the latest Sonic adventure, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, hitting screens with a dark twist!small-screen.co.uk

