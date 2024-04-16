Sonic 3 | Keanu Reeves darà la voce a uno dei personaggi più amati

Notizie Correlate
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie La Paramount Pictures ha annunciato che Keanu Reeves presterà la sua voce al personaggio di Shadow nel prossimo ... (mistermovie)
Pare che sarà Keanu Reeves a dare la voce a Shadow in Sonic – Il film 3, unendosi così a un cast che include Ben Schwartz nei panni di Sonic, Jim Carrey nel ruolo del malvagio Dr. Robotnik e James ... (cinemaserietv)
Sarà l'attore Keanu Reeves a dare voce a Shadow nel capitolo 3, in arrivo a dicembre nelle sale, della storia iniziata con Sonic - Il film. Sarà Keanu Reeves a dare voce a Shadow in Sonic 3, il nuovo ... (movieplayer)
Sonic 3, Keanu Reeves sarà Shadow nel nuovo film! L'annuncio improvviso
Henry Cavill expecting first child with Natalie Viscuso - April 16 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill is going to be a dad. The 40-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. Cavill confirmed the news to Access Hollywood at the New ...upi
Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in third 'Sonic' movie - April 16 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves is joining the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Reeves, an actor known for the Matrix and John Wick film series, will voice Shadow ...upi
Keanu Reeves Is The Voice Of Shadow In Sonic The Hedgehog 3 - Keanu Reeves brings his iconic voice to Shadow the Hedgehog in the latest Sonic adventure, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, hitting screens with a dark twist!small-screen.co.uk