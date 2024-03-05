STATS – Tutti i numeri della grandezza dell’Inter

STATS Tutti

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

Fonte : calcionews24
STATS – Tutti i numeri della grandezza dell’Inter (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Con il 2-1 sul Genoa, ormai, l’Inter non deve fare altro che una cosa: il calcolo di quando l’aritmetica gli darà la certezza di festeggiare la seconda stella. E, a proposito di numeri, ecco quelli più robusti che si sono ancor più ingigantiti dopo la vittoria di ieri sera. 15 – Il distacco dalla Juventus è eclatante, se solo si pensa che era a un +1 con asterisco quando si sono affrontate a San Siro. Ma è ancora più sensazionale pensando al resto d’Europa, dove al massimo – tra i principali campionati – si registra un +10 di Bayer Leverkusen e Psv Eindhoven, rispettivamente sul Bayern Monaco e Feyenoord. La Serie A è il torneo più deciso in anticipo fra Tutti. 16 – Sono il numero dei rigori avuti, 14 dei quali trasformati. Anche in questo caso c’è una proiezione europea: nessuno ha fatto altrettanto in Inghilterra, Germania, Francia, Spagna e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

Swim Stats, tutti i Numeri degli Assoluti Open 2023

  • STATS Tutti

    Roma Cagliari, le pagelle di Daniele De Rossi e Claudio Ranieri dopo la vittoria dei gialloRossi con un netto 4-0 Con 20 tiri, 4 reti e 3.05 come Expected ... (calcionews24)

  • STATS Tutti

    tutti i numeri e le statistiche sulla sfida tra Frosinone e Milan, terminata con il punteggio di 3-2 per i rossoneri Dopo avere spaventato la Juventus, che ... (calcionews24)

  • STATS Tutti

    Il Torino vince e convince contro il Napoli: i voti di Juric molto positivi, mentre dividono la critica Ricci e Bellanova «Rombo di Toro», titola ... (calcionews24)

  • STATS Tutti

    I voti di Milan-Sassuolo: Stefano Pioli non convince del tutto le testate giornalistiche, positive invece per Bennacer Ma come ha giocato il Milan contro ... (calcionews24)

Altre Notizie

JuJu Watkins vs. Caitlin Clark STATS comparison: How USC freshman could surpass Iowa star's all-time scoring mark: Not only does it have a glimmering supernova in Iowa star Caitlin Clark — a bundle of shot-making goodness and play-making nous the likes of which hasn't been seen in the sport in some time. But there ...msn

'I'm giving praise to Man United for basically playing defensive - how times have changed': “I'm giving praise to Man United for basically playing defensive as well in the first half of the game, how times have changed. But I think it's always good to give a little bit of context into where ...manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Genshin Impact Uraku Misugiri STATS, Materials & How To Get - Chiori's Signature Weapon: Uraku Misugiri is a five-star Sword in Genshin Impact which serves as Chiori's signature weapon in the game tailored to bring the most out of her character kit. That being said, the Uraku Misugiri is ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video STATS Tutti
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.