Dundee vs Kilmarnock – pronostico, formazioni, notizie sulla squadra (Di venerdì 22 settembre 2023) Dopo due partite senza vittorie, il Dundee spera di rimettersi in carreggiata questo sabato 23 settembre quando ospiterà il Kilmarnock nell’ultimo incontro di Scottish Premiership. Con la sola differenza reti che li separa in classifica, c’è molto da giocare in questa partita tra due squadre che hanno iniziato la campagna in modo simile. Il calcio di inizio di Dundee vs Kilmarnock è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Dundee vs Kilmarnock a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee Il Dundee ha avuto un inizio altalenante della nuova campagna di Scottish Premiership dopo le prime cinque partite con una vittoria, due pareggi e due sconfitte. Tuttavia, i Dark Blues arrivano a questa partita dopo la sconfitta per 3-0 contro il Celtic nella ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Kilmarnock - Ross County 16:00 Livingston - St. Mirren 16:00 St. Johnstone - Dundee FC 16:00
