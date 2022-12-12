Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) - BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),in the fields ofand health has been continuously developed in a sustainable manner.has vowed to accelerate the development of theinter-governmental science andnology innovationmechanism. The country will implement more partner projects, and continue to improve the sci-capabilities ofstates. Lusail Stadium, the main venue for this year's World Cup, was constructed withRailway Construction Corporation as the main contractor. Shaped like a date palm bowl or an enamel lantern, the stadium ...