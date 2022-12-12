CGTN: Infrastructure, vaccines and space: China-Arab sci-tech cooperation (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) - BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Arab cooperation in the fields of Infrastructure, space and health has been continuously developed in a sustainable manner. China has vowed to accelerate the development of the China-Arab inter-governmental science and technology innovation cooperation mechanism. The country will implement more partner projects, and continue to improve the sci-tech capabilities of Arab states. Lusail Stadium, the main venue for this year's World Cup, was constructed with China Railway Construction Corporation as the main contractor. Shaped like a date palm bowl or an enamel lantern, the stadium ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Arab cooperation in the fields of Infrastructure, space and health has been continuously developed in a sustainable manner. China has vowed to accelerate the development of the China-Arab inter-governmental science and technology innovation cooperation mechanism. The country will implement more partner projects, and continue to improve the sci-tech capabilities of Arab states. Lusail Stadium, the main venue for this year's World Cup, was constructed with China Railway Construction Corporation as the main contractor. Shaped like a date palm bowl or an enamel lantern, the stadium ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN:China to step up cooperation with Arab states under BRI, GDI, GSI... Xi emphasized, adding that China will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to take an active part in Mauritania's energy, infrastructure and other sectors to bring benefit to the Mauritanian ...
CGTN: Deepening China - Arab energy cooperation born of win - win scenariosTo date, more than 200 large - scale cooperation projects in energy and infrastructure have been ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 12 - 09/Deepening - China - Arab - energy - cooperation - born - ... A Gangi si presenta il libro di poesie “In memoria di te” siciliareport.it
CGTN:China to step up cooperation with Arab states under BRI, GDI, GSIChinese President Xi Jinping has said China will continue to enhance cooperation with Arab states under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global ...
CGTN: Deepening China-Arab energy cooperation born of win-win scenariosThe Arab countries located at the junction of Asia, Africa and Europe are universally renowned for their unique geographic location and abundant energy reserves.
CGTN InfrastructureSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Infrastructure