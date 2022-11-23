Global Top 2 LCD TV Brand TCL Cheers for Your Favourite Football Teams with Immersive Viewing Experience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/The most anticipatedsporting event of the year kick started on November 20th, andfans across the globe are buzzingexcitement. As one of the leading players in theTV industry, TCL reiterates its dominance as the Top 2 LCD TVly, according to OMDIA'sTV Sets report 2022 H1. Andso many TCL TVs in people's homes, theis ready to takefans'to the next level. Ultimate Pitch-Sides at HomeAward-Winning TVs After years of dedication developing its Mini LED technology, TCL is honored to have won two CES® 2023 ...