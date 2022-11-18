UNAVETS Receives €116 million Financing from Ares Management to Support Growth (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The UNAVETS Group ("UNAVETS"), the leading veterinary healthcare group with 90+ practices across Spain and Portugal, announced today that it has raised an additional €116 million from Ares Management Credit funds. Part of the capital will refinance existing debt with a significant majority reserved for future acquisition and capex funding to acquire veterinary hospitals and clinics and to continue acquisitions and investments in meaningful adjacencies. UNAVETS is currently majority owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree"). "We are thrilled Oaktree, and now Ares, as well, are backing our platform - helping to fuel our Growth," says ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
