CGTN | China calls for digital cooperation to boost global economic recovery

CGTN China
CGTN: China calls for digital cooperation to boost global economic recovery (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Building global consensus and bolstering confidence in world economic recovery is a critical task for the 17th G20 Summit, with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." As a new driving force for global economic growth, the digital economy has great significance. The added value of the digital economy in 47 countries around the world reached $38.1 trillion in 2021, with an increase of 15.6 percent year on year, according to a report titled "World Internet Development Report 2022". Against this background, China on Wednesday called on G20 members to make joint efforts in invigorating digital cooperation so as to let the fruits of the development of the ...
