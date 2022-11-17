CGTN: China calls for digital cooperation to boost global economic recovery (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Building global consensus and bolstering confidence in world economic recovery is a critical task for the 17th G20 Summit, with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." As a new driving force for global economic growth, the digital economy has great significance. The added value of the digital economy in 47 countries around the world reached $38.1 trillion in 2021, with an increase of 15.6 percent year on year, according to a report titled "World Internet Development Report 2022". Against this background, China on Wednesday called on G20 members to make joint efforts in invigorating digital cooperation so as to let the fruits of the development of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Building global consensus and bolstering confidence in world economic recovery is a critical task for the 17th G20 Summit, with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." As a new driving force for global economic growth, the digital economy has great significance. The added value of the digital economy in 47 countries around the world reached $38.1 trillion in 2021, with an increase of 15.6 percent year on year, according to a report titled "World Internet Development Report 2022". Against this background, China on Wednesday called on G20 members to make joint efforts in invigorating digital cooperation so as to let the fruits of the development of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN : China calls on G20 members to promote 'inclusive - beneficial - resilient' global development
CGTN : China and UAE collaboration for a shared future
CGTN : Digital economy becomes new growth engine for China and other G20 members
CGTN : Xi tells Biden : We must put China-U.S. ties back on right track
CGTN : First hand experiences on how China's democracy works
CGTN : China embraces better business environment with higher standard opening-up
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends spouses event of G20 leaders in BaliWhile China is among the countries favored by Indonesians to further their education, Chinese ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 11 - 16/Peng - Liyuan - attends - spouses - event - of - G20 - leaders ...
CCTV+: China - Africa Media Cooperation under the concept of "Sincerity, Real Results, Amity and Good Faith""Thanks to the China Media Group, CGTN, CCTV+ for the collaboration. We have learned from you, we have adapted to new working methods such as the AMSP platform for example," said Mr. Martin Ngningaye,...
China-Africa Media Cooperation under the concept of “Sincerity, Real Results, Amity and Good Faith”Annual Meeting was held in Beijing on Monday, gathering 26 media representatives from 19 countries and regions to help strengthen media cooperation between China and Africa.
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends spouses event of G20 leaders in BaliPeng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended an event of G20 leaders’ spouses in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. Event organizer Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo welcomed Peng when ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China