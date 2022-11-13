MARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023L' incontro segreto di Francesco Totti e Ilary BlasiDragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHAsh Ketchum diventa campione del mondoPredator League 2022: domenica 13 novembre la finale nazionaleL'espansione Spada e Scudo - Tempesta Argentata del Gioco di Carte ...Ultime Blog

The Hanging Sun, il trailer con Alessandro Borghi svela la data d’uscita su Sky (Di domenica 13 novembre 2022) Il trailer di The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte, film Sky Original con Alessandro Borghi è l’attesa pellicola diretta da Francesco Carrozzini, che approderà in esclusiva, in prima tv, su Sky Cinema e in streaming solo su NOW. Basato sul romanzo Sole di mezzanotte di Jo Nesbø, The Hanging Sun è un thriller noir ambientato tra le atmosfere rarefatte dell’estate norvegese, dove il sole non tramonta mai.  Scritto da Stefano Bises, è interpretato da Alessandro Borghi, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sam Spruell, Frederick Schmidt, Raphael Vicas, con Peter Mullan e Charles Dance.  La fotografia è di Nicolaj Bruel (DFF). Presentato come Film di chiusura della 79ª Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia, The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte è una ...
