Click Chemistry Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA™ | the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers

Click Chemistry
"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA™: the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) Harnessing the 2022 Nobel Prize Awarded Click Chemistry Concept, Hallura's Products Revolutionize the Way Hyaluronic Acid is Crosslinked in Dermal Fillers YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Hallura Ltd., an Israeli aesthetic medical company, announced today that its proprietary technology named the BiOLinkMatrix platform was inspired by the 2022 Nobel Prize for Click Chemistry. Harnessing this Concept, Hallura's products revolutionize the way Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is cross-linked in Dermal Fillers for great elasticity and tolerance while being biodegradable and highly safe.  The 2022 Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded to K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research, Morten ...
Nobel per la chimica 2022: qual è l'impatto per la comunità scientifica

Lo scorso 5 ottobre è stato conferito il premio Nobel per la chimica a Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal e K. Barry Sharpless "per lo sviluppo della click chemistry e della chimica bioortogonale" . Una serie impegnativa di parole, soprattutto per i più digiuni: ma cosa significano i termini click chemistry e chimica bioortogonale E quale impatto ...

Il premio Nobel per l'economia 2022 va a Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond e Philip H. Dybvig

Barry Sharpless " per lo sviluppo della click chemistry e della chimica bioortogonale ". Ad aggiudicarsi il premio Nobel per la medicina era stato Svante Pääbo " per le sue scoperte riguardanti i ... Il Premio Nobel per la Chimica parla di salute  AIRC

