Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/Shaanxi Blower () Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as ""), now a system solution provider in the field of distributed energy after years ofin northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has actively extended itsinthriving insector, injecting impetus into the high-quality economicof Shaanxi Province. In the first half of 2022,has achieved remarkableins. During the period, thewon the bid to manufacture auxiliary equipment for a 5,500-cubic ...