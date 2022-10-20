CGTN: Whole-process people's democracy guarantees people as the master (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
After over seven decades of arduous exploration and experimentation, China has gradually formed and adopted a complete set of socialist democratic political systems that are appropriate and effective for itself. At the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, Xi Jinping pointed out that Whole-process people's democracy is the defining feature of socialist democracy and that it is also democracy in its broadest, most genuine and most effective form. Xi said China will encourage the people's orderly participation in political affairs and guarantee their ability to engage in democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
