(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/After over seven decades of arduous exploration and experimentation, China has gradually formed and adopted a complete set of socialist democratic political systems that are appropriate and effective for itself. At the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, Xi Jinping pointed out that'sis the defining feature of socialistand that it is alsoin its broadest, most genuine and most effective form. Xi said China will encourage the's orderly participation in political affairs and guarantee their ability to engage in democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management and ...

..."Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a" and ... https://news..com/news/2022 - 10 - 18/CPC - s - full - strict - Party - governance - An - ...... forming a transport network covering theof Europe. During the first eight months of 2022, ... https://news..com/news/2022 - 10 - 16/An - open - China - s - new - development - brings - new - ...After over seven decades of arduous exploration and experimentation, China has gradually formed and adopted a complete set of socialist democratic political systems that are appropriate and effective ..."The 'Two Establishments' is the Party's major political achievements," an official said at a press conference on Monday when briefing on Party building alongside the ongoing 20th National Congress of ...