Dreame Technology entra nei negozi Euronics

TuttoAndroid.net

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -, a fast - growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances recently debuted its latest robot vacuum, DreameBot L10s Pro. As an upgrade of the 2021 Red Dot Design Award - ...BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -, a global leadingcompany specializing in high - end cleaning appliances, is set to launch the multipurpose H12 Wet and Dry Vacuum ("H12"). The intelligent H12 offers ... Arriva DreameBot L10s Pro, il nuovo robot tuttofare dal prezzo contenuto Sitero today announced its acquisition of Axiom, a leading technology provider of SaaS compliance solutions to higher education, IRB, IBC, Clinical and commercial research organizations. The ...BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances recently debuted its ...