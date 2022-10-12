CATL's Sichuan plant selected as Lighthouse factory by World Economic Forum (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) NINGDE, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sichuan Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL-SC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, has been added to the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum, making it CATL's second Lighthouse plant following its Ningde facility, which was included in GLN in 2021. So far there are only two Lighthouse factories in the battery industry globally, both of which are CATL's production facilities. The World Economic Forum made the following remarks about CATL: "To catch up with significant business growth, and higher quality and sustainability expectation, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Litio, chiude la fabbrica CATL in Cina: fa troppo caldo...cinese ha imposto a Toyota Motor Corp e a CATL " il più importante produttore mondiale di batterie al litio " di interrompere la produzione presso gli stabilimenti situati nella provincia del Sichuan ...
Troppo caldo in Cina, a rischio le esportazioni: auto e non solo, i settori a rischio...d'acqua tuttavia ruota la produzione dell'80% della sua energetica dell'intera provincia di Sichuan. Molti occhi però sono puntati su Foxconn, fornitore di Apple , e su Catl, produttore di batterie ... Toyota e CATL chiudono le loro fabbriche nel Sichuan tra siccità e crisi energetica Hardware Upgrade
