CATL's Sichuan plant selected as Lighthouse factory by World Economic Forum (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) NINGDE, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Sichuan Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL-SC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, has been added to the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum, making it CATL's second Lighthouse plant following its Ningde facility, which was included in GLN in 2021. So far there are only two Lighthouse factories in the battery industry globally, both of which are CATL's production facilities. The World Economic Forum made the following remarks about CATL: "To catch up with significant business growth, and higher quality and sustainability expectation, ...
