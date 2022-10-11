Kenneth Branagh svela il cast del terzo film su Hercule Poirot | A Haunting in Venice

Annunciato il cast di A Haunting in Venice, la terza pellicola del registacon protagonista Hercules ...20th Century Studios ha annunciato il cast di A Haunting in Venice , terza fatica del registache torna nei panni dell'investigatore belga Hercule Poirot , personaggio chiave dei romanzi di Agatha Christie. La nuova pellicola corale, A Haunting in Venice , si sposterà nel ...Kenneth Branagh torna come Poirot nel nuovo A Haunting in Venice, basato sul romanzo di Agatha Christie Hallowe'en Party del 1969 ...Annunciato il cast di A Haunting in Venice, la terza pellicola del regista Kenneth Branagh con protagonista Hercules Poirot!