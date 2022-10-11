Kenneth Branagh svela il cast del terzo film su Hercule Poirot, A Haunting in Venice (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh e Riccardo Scamarcio nel cast di A Haunting in Venice, nuovo adattamento da Agatha Christie che vede il ritorno di Kenneth Branagh nei panni di Poirot. 20th Century Studios ha annunciato il cast di A Haunting in Venice, terza fatica del regista Kenneth Branagh che torna nei panni dell'investigatore belga Hercule Poirot, personaggio chiave dei romanzi di Agatha Christie. La nuova pellicola corale, A Haunting in Venice, si sposterà nel territorio del thriller soprannaturale e vedrà il ritorno di Kenneth Branagh nel ruolo di Poirot, con Tina Fey, Jamie ...Leggi su movieplayer
