Kimberly Nelson Named President of Kemin Nutrisurance

Kimberly Nelson
Kimberly Nelson Named President of Kemin Nutrisurance (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Third-generation Nelson family member poised to lead the pet food and rendering technologies business DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has Named Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin's founding family, as President of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Kemin, a family-owned-and-operated company, was founded by Nelson's grandparents, R.W. and Mary Nelson, 61 years ago. Nelson has been with Kemin for ...
