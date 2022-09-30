Kimberly Nelson Named President of Kemin Nutrisurance (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Third-generation Nelson family member poised to lead the pet food and rendering technologies business DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has Named Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin's founding family, as President of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company's pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Kemin, a family-owned-and-operated company, was founded by Nelson's grandparents, R.W. and Mary Nelson, 61 years ago. Nelson has been with Kemin for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vivmedia1 : Kimberly Nelson é nomeada presidente da Kemin Nutrisurance -
Kimberly Nelson Named President of Kemin NutrisuranceKemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has named Kimberly ...
President Of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries, Kimberly Nelson, Named President Of Kemin NutrisuranceKemin, a family-owned-and-operated company, was founded by Nelson’s grandparents, R.W. and Mary Nelson, 61 years ago. Nelson has been with Kemin for seven years, most recently serving as General ...
