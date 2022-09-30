PAW Patrol: Gran premio è ora disponibile per console e PCGTA Online: i Salti col paracadute Junk EnergyGTA Online: per gli abbonati a GTA+ vantaggi da brividoSWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCHThe Elder Scrolls Online - Evento Eredità dei bretoni e Firesong DLCTrust GXT 391 Thian RecensioneIlary Blasi sexy su Instagram ... reggiseno e mascherinaPathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous disponibile su ConsoleThe Callisto Protocol: Black Iron Prison TrailerWorld of Warcraft Dragonflight arriverà il 29 novembreUltime Blog

Illumina Unveils Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series to Rapidly Accelerate Genomic Discoveries and Improve Human Health

Illumina Unveils Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series to Rapidly Accelerate Genomic Discoveries and Improve Human Health (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) - New technology enables highest levels of accuracy at immense scale, with the power to sequence more than 20,000 genomes per year Our most sustainable high-throughput sequencer delivers 90% reduction in packaging and 50% reduction in plastic waste, and eliminates dry ice shipments, expanding global access to Genomic medicine SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of the NovaSeq™ X Series (NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus), new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible with Genomic medicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. Using Revolutionary new technology, ...
New Illumina Machine Will Sequence a Human Genome in Half a Day for $200

San Diego-based genomics pioneer Illumina on Thursday introduced a new machine that will sequence a human genome in half a day for just $200.

There's a new competition for faster, cheaper DNA sequencing

Competition is intensifying in the DNA sequencing industry, which has long been dominated by sequencing behemoth Illumina. Driving the news: Illumina, which has an estimated 80% share of the global ...
