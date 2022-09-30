Illumina Unveils Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series to Rapidly Accelerate Genomic Discoveries and Improve Human Health (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) - New technology enables highest levels of accuracy at immense scale, with the power to sequence more than 20,000 genomes per year Our most sustainable high-throughput sequencer delivers 90% reduction in packaging and 50% reduction in plastic waste, and eliminates dry ice shipments, expanding global access to Genomic medicine SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of the NovaSeq™ X Series (NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus), new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible with Genomic medicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. Using Revolutionary new technology,
New Illumina Machine Will Sequence a Human Genome in Half a Day for $200San Diego-based genomics pioneer Illumina on Thursday introduced a new machine that will sequence a human genome in half a day for just $200.
There's a new competition for faster, cheaper DNA sequencingCompetition is intensifying in the DNA sequencing industry, which has long been dominated by sequencing behemoth Illumina. Driving the news: Illumina, which has an estimated 80% share of the global ...
