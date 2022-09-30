Illumina Unveils Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series to Rapidly Accelerate Genomic Discoveries and Improve Human Health

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) - New technology enables highest levels of accuracy at immense scale, with the power to sequence more than 20,000 genomes per year Our most sustainable high-throughput sequencer delivers 90% reduction in packaging and 50% reduction in plastic waste, and eliminates dry ice shipments, expanding global access tomedicine SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of the™ XX andX Plus), new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible withmedicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. Usingnew technology, ...