U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) Certificates Can Now Be Transferred (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022)   Move by USSEC Supports Customers' Efforts to Verify Sustainable Soy  ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

International customers of U.S. Soy throughout the supply chain are now able to better demonstrate their commitment to sourcing sustainable ingredients. The U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) has been expanded to allow the transfer of SSAP Certificates up to four times.  U.S. Soy customers have long sought more transparency in the Sustainability of their purchases. This change to the SSAP by Soy Export Sustainability, LLC, which is partially funded by the national soybean checkoff, allows customers to keep records of their sustainable U.S. Soy purchases, use these purchases to meet their ESG (Environmental, ...
