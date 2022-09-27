U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) Certificates Can Now Be Transferred (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) Move by USSEC Supports Customers' Efforts to Verify Sustainable Soy ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
International customers of U.S. Soy throughout the supply chain are now able to better demonstrate their commitment to sourcing sustainable ingredients. The U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) has been expanded to allow the transfer of SSAP Certificates up to four times. U.S. Soy customers have long sought more transparency in the Sustainability of their purchases. This change to the SSAP by Soy Export Sustainability, LLC, which is partially funded by the national soybean checkoff, allows customers to keep records of their sustainable U.S. Soy purchases, use these purchases to meet their ESG (Environmental, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
International customers of U.S. Soy throughout the supply chain are now able to better demonstrate their commitment to sourcing sustainable ingredients. The U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) has been expanded to allow the transfer of SSAP Certificates up to four times. U.S. Soy customers have long sought more transparency in the Sustainability of their purchases. This change to the SSAP by Soy Export Sustainability, LLC, which is partially funded by the national soybean checkoff, allows customers to keep records of their sustainable U.S. Soy purchases, use these purchases to meet their ESG (Environmental, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Thailand reinforces Kitchen of the World status with Healthier, Tastier Food of The Future... mushrooms, and barley instead of soy, corn and wheat. Exotic seasonings from fruits, spices and ... As growing concerns about food security and sustainability are boosting global demand, Thailand aims ...
HONOR Announces Latest Sustainability Progress, Launches New HONOR Magic Moments 'Earth View in the Mirror' Monthly Challenge"With sustainability and circular economy as part of our product design philosophy, we strive to ... Switching from petroleum - based ink to soy ink, HONOR has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by ...
U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) Certificates Can Now Be TransferredInternational customers of U.S. Soy throughout the supply chain are now able to better demonstrate their commitment to sourcing ...
IFF bets big on plant-based concepts for F&B innovative solutionsIFF bets big on plant-based concepts for F&B innovative solutions: Nandita Vijay, Bengaluru : International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF ...
Soy SustainabilitySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soy Sustainability