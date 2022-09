AutoTrader Echopark Automotive 500 | una maratona da survivors

Autosprint.it

Tyler Reddick becomes the fourth consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Joey Logano’s runner-up finish leads six playoff drivers who finished among the top 10.Tyler Reddick survived a hectic and long day at Texas Motor Speedway to claim a statement win in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Reddick, eliminated from championship contention in the ...