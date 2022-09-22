Shanghai' s Lujiazui signs over 30 global services providers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022), Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/More than 30professionalinstitutions signed contracts Tuesday to set up branches in, a finance zone in, theAdministration Bureau of China () Pilot Free Trade Zone announced Tuesday. On Tuesday, about 200 representatives from the world's top accounting firms, law firms, consulting firms, and other high-end professionalattended a meeting on promotinginto ahub of investment information and. At the summit, professionalinstitutions such as DLA Piper, Mazars, and CBRE also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the ...