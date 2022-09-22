Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking

(Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) 30and 16insurance providers and brokers announce today that the Poseidon Principles will add additional trajectories to report climate alignment with a 1.5C future. This new commitment will align the Poseidon Principles with the ambition of the UN and the latest available climate science. NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/The Poseidon Principles have committed to adopting anreduction trajectory in line with net-zero commitments, as soon as such a trajectory or trajectories become available. The Poseidon Principles provide a framework for financial institutions andto measure and publicly report the climate alignment of ship finance andinsurance portfolios with global climate action goals. "The urgency is ...

The Agenda of the Forum can be accessed at https://forums.capitallink.com//2022NYmaritime/... is aprovider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has ...("EPS") is acompany that is committed to the green and technology - driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 years, EPS is driven by its mission to ...The Poseidon Principles have committed to adopting an emissions reduction trajectory in line with net-zero commitments, as soon as such a trajectory or trajectories become available. The Poseidon ...Maersk is backing the proposed legislation in the US that seeks to zero out pollution from all ocean shipping companies that do business with the United States. The bill, known as the Clean Shipping ...