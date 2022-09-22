Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) 30 shipping banks and 16 marine insurance providers and brokers announce today that the Poseidon Principles will add additional trajectories to report climate alignment with a 1.5C future. This new commitment will align the Poseidon Principles with the ambition of the UN and the latest available climate science. NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Poseidon Principles have committed to adopting an emissions reduction trajectory in line with net-zero commitments, as soon as such a trajectory or trajectories become available. The Poseidon Principles provide a framework for financial institutions and marine insurers to measure and publicly report the climate alignment of ship finance and marine insurance portfolios with global climate action goals. "The urgency is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Poseidon Principles have committed to adopting an emissions reduction trajectory in line with net-zero commitments, as soon as such a trajectory or trajectories become available. The Poseidon Principles provide a framework for financial institutions and marine insurers to measure and publicly report the climate alignment of ship finance and marine insurance portfolios with global climate action goals. "The urgency is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Eneti Inc. to Participate at Capital Link's 14th Annual New York Maritime ForumThe Agenda of the Forum can be accessed at https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022NYmaritime/... is a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has ...
Crowley and Eastern Pacific Shipping Partner with Long - term Charters for Four LNG - Fueled Containership Newbuilds("EPS") is a leading shipping company that is committed to the green and technology - driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 years, EPS is driven by its mission to ...
Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarkingThe Poseidon Principles have committed to adopting an emissions reduction trajectory in line with net-zero commitments, as soon as such a trajectory or trajectories become available. The Poseidon ...
Maersk backs US Clean Shipping ActMaersk is backing the proposed legislation in the US that seeks to zero out pollution from all ocean shipping companies that do business with the United States. The bill, known as the Clean Shipping ...
Leading shippingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leading shipping