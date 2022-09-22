Chiesi is recertified as a B Corp and sets new tougher objectives for action by 2025 (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) PARMA, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The B Corp movement, established to help companies balance profit with purpose, is growing by the day. Today more than 5,700 companies are part of the movement and have decided to subject themselves to a rigorous social and environmental impact assessment and evaluation by a recognized and impartial third party that credits actions over words. "Decarbonisation is an essential step which we believe all businesses must take to achieve an equitable and regenerative global economy. Humankind's survival depends on it," said Maria Paola Chiesi, Shared Value & Sustainability Head of the Chiesi Group "We know it is not an easy path but one that requires continuous effort and improvement across all business dimensions if we are to make a measurable, real-world impact." "For us, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The B Corp movement, established to help companies balance profit with purpose, is growing by the day. Today more than 5,700 companies are part of the movement and have decided to subject themselves to a rigorous social and environmental impact assessment and evaluation by a recognized and impartial third party that credits actions over words. "Decarbonisation is an essential step which we believe all businesses must take to achieve an equitable and regenerative global economy. Humankind's survival depends on it," said Maria Paola Chiesi, Shared Value & Sustainability Head of the Chiesi Group "We know it is not an easy path but one that requires continuous effort and improvement across all business dimensions if we are to make a measurable, real-world impact." "For us, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Chiesi is recertified as a B Corp and sets new tougher objectives for action by 2025The recertification process by B Lab identifies further focus for action and continuous improvement. PARMA, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The B Corp movement, established to help companies ...
Chiesi recertifiedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chiesi recertified