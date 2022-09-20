Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - Tin delle Divinità del ...Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022: l'edizione più grande di sempreLa closed beta del fine gioco di Diablo IV si avvicinaKingston FURY annuncia le Beast DDR4 RGB Special EditionLe Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX per PlayStation sono ora disponibiliGTA 6: Rockstar conferma fuga dei leakSESSION: SKATE SIM - 4 NUOVI SKATERSVALORANT - EPISODIO 5: ATTO II, CRONOVUOTO Come votare per le elezioni politicheProscenic lancia il nuovo WashVac F20Ultime Blog

Allwyn to build the UK National Lottery of the future with formal award of Fourth Licence

Allwyn to build the UK National Lottery of the future with formal award of Fourth Licence (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Allwyn Entertainment Ltd ("Allwyn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn AG, has been officially awarded the Fourth Licence to operate the National Lottery for a decade starting 1stFebruary 2024. Today's formal award by the UK Gambling Commission kickstarts the process of transition to a bigger, better, and safer National Lottery. Under Allwyn's stewardship, sales growth is expected to result in the money allocated to UK good causes more than doubling. The National Lottery of the future will build on a cutting-edge technology platform that will improve player ...
Allwyn Entertainment Ltd ("Allwyn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn AG, has been officially awarded the Fourth Licence to operate the National Lottery for a decade starting 1st February 2024.
