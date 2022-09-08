Emma Marrone e la morte di papà Rosario : stava combattendo contro la ...Tromba d'aria sul Lago del Garda: il videoMaltempo temporali e venti forti : allerta Lombardia e VenetoStrage Canada : arrestato il killer in fuga Myles SandersonCaltagirone : extracomunitari sequestrano e seviziano un minoreAlarm Phone : Bimba di 4 anni muore in mare in attesa dei soccorsiPrezzo gas : Putin minaccia stop alle fornitureLA LIVREA FERRARI GIALLO MODENA ITALIAN GP È IN EA SPORTS F1 22Red Dead Online: bonus per commercianti, tre nuove missioni e nuove ...Xbox - nuovo Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 – Core Ultime Blog

ARTER | THE HIDDEN SOUNDS OF NOTRE-DAME CATHEDRAL' S BELLS RESONATE IN ISTANBUL WITH BILL FONTANA' S SOUND INSTALLATION

ARTER: THE HIDDEN SOUNDS OF NOTRE-DAME CATHEDRAL'S BELLS RESONATE IN ISTANBUL WITH BILL FONTANA'S SOUND INSTALLATION (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) ISTANBUL, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On view from 13 September 2022 at ARTER, BILL FONTANA's SOUND INSTALLATION Silent Echoes: NOTRE-DAME makes a HIDDEN acoustic scene perceptible by allowing the ten mighty BELLS of NOTRE-DAME CATHEDRAL, one of Paris' most emblematic monuments, to reSOUND once more in ISTANBUL after the fire that seemingly sentenced them to silence in 2019. BILL FONTANA's 10-channel SOUND INSTALLATION Silent Echoes: NOTRE-DAME makes audible, in distinctive FONTANA fashion, the slightest vibrations ...
