MTN Group partners with Dooka to revolutionise corporate procurement in Africa (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MTN Group, Africa's largest network operator, has signed a partnership agreement with Dooka, a new African Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace. This partnership represents a paradigm shift in corporate procurement by bringing the ease of consumer marketplace buying to corporations across Africa. This innovation will lead to equitable access, digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN's suppliers. "Our new relationship with Dooka is hugely exciting and brings efficiencies to every level of the supply chain. It stands to transform the way businesses operate across Africa. I am extremely proud that MTN are the anchor ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MTN Group, Africa's largest network operator, has signed a partnership agreement with Dooka, a new African Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace. This partnership represents a paradigm shift in corporate procurement by bringing the ease of consumer marketplace buying to corporations across Africa. This innovation will lead to equitable access, digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN's suppliers. "Our new relationship with Dooka is hugely exciting and brings efficiencies to every level of the supply chain. It stands to transform the way businesses operate across Africa. I am extremely proud that MTN are the anchor ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Exclusive Free Roaming Insights Available as Kaleido Becomes GSMA Member...Kaleido will actively participate in GSMA working groups aligned to its core research areas and is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Wholesale Agreements and Solutions (WAS#16) Group, hosted by MTN ...
NTT Joins the Joint Audit Cooperation (JAC) along with Telecommunications Carriers of the Global ICT Supply Chain... AIRTEL AFRICA, ATT, BT, BOUYGUES, DT, ELISA, KPN, MTN, MTS, NTT, ORANGE, PROXIMUS, SPARK, SWISSCOM,... https://group.ntt/en/procurement/supplier/index.html About NTT NTT believes in resolving social ...
Alzinova announces new positive safety review of its Phase 1b study in Alzheimer's diseaseAlzinova AB (publ) ("Alzinova" or "the Company"), announces today that a second external safety review has been carried out of the Company's clinical phase 1b study - with a positive assessment to ...
MTN Group partners with Dooka to revolutionise corporate procurement in AfricaMTN Group, Africa's largest network operator, has signed a partnership agreement with Dooka, a new African Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace.
MTN GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MTN Group