Dead for a Dollar: Christoph Waltz cacciatore di taglie nel trailer e poster del western di Walter Hill

Quiver Distribution ha svelato il trailer del western di Walter Hill, Dead for a Dollar, interpretato dal due volte premio Oscar Christoph Waltz, che verrà presentato in anteprima alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2022 Fuori Concorso. Nel trailer troviamo Christoph Waltz nei panni di un noto cacciatore di taglie che si imbatte nel suo...

