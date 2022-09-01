IFA 2022: LG PRESENTA IL CONCEPT LIFE, REIMAGINEDAggiornamento di Diablo Immortal: patch 1.5.5Arriva Call of Duty: Mobile Stagione 8 - Train to NowhereSondaggio Ipsos : Terzo Polo supera Forza ItaliaNdrangheta :maxi-blitz a Cosenza con 190 arresti Foro Festival 2022 a Carmagnola: Haiducii e la famiglia di Mania 90 ...Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL disponibileIFA 2022: Nilox presenta le sue novità CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS: DATA E TRAILERTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection disponibileUltime Blog

Hi-Tech meets High End | How S' Young International is shaking up beauty' s retail model in China for International Brands

Tech meets
Hi-Tech meets High End: How S'Young International is shaking up beauty's retail model in China for International Brands (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

S'Young International China's premier partner for International beauty Brands entering the Chinese market, launches a truly interactive advanced retail ecosystem, by expanding their omni-channel offering to include a new $10million retail space, their first offline store, SHUIYANGTANG opening on 1st October 2022. Located in Changsha, the media capital city (the Chinese centre of media and arts) in a High-end shopping destination, International Finance Square (IFS), with a daily average customer flow of 1.2 million, SHUIYANGTANG is an elevated one-stop shopping experience. SHUIYANGTANG integrates a leading online platform with a ...
