Hi-Tech meets High End | How S' Young International is shaking up beauty' s retail model in China for International Brands

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/S''s premier partner forentering the Chinese market, launches a truly interactive advancedecosystem, by expanding their omni-channel offering to include a new $10millionspace, their first offline store, SHUIYANGTANG opening on 1st October 2022. Located in Changsha, the media capital city (the Chinese centre of media and arts) in a-end shopping destination,Finance Square (IFS), with a daily average customer flow of 1.2 million, SHUIYANGTANG is an elevated one-stop shopping experience. SHUIYANGTANG integrates a leading online platform with a ...