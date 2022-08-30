BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) BMO'sReport to Shareholders, including the unaudited interim consolidatedstatements for the period ended July 31,, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at www.sedar.com.Compared with2021: Year-to-DateCompared with Year-to-Date 2021: TORONTO, Aug. 30,/PRNewswire/For theended July 31,, BMO(TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $1,365 million or $1.95 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $2,132 million or $3.09 per share on an adjusted basis. "Our ...