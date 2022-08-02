Pharming Announces New ICD-10-CM Code for APDS, a Rare Primary Immunodeficiency (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) Implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the diagnosis Code will accurately identify US patients with APDS, supporting care and research efforts LEIDEN, Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) Announces that a new diagnosis Code for reporting cases of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a Rare Primary Immunodeficiency, will be added to the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The diagnosis Code, D81.82 ? Activated Phosphoinositide 3-kinase Delta Syndrome ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
