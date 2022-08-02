Dayane Mello tutta nuda su Instagram ... Desnuda en cuerpoAnna Tatangelo in bikini fa impazzire il webSparatoria a Pescara : un morto e un feritoMateo Renzi : intesa Calenda-Letta? Aiuta destrepresidente ucraino Zelensky su grano : presto per celebrareUcciso dalla Cia il capo di Al Qaida Al-ZawahriNancy Pelosi a Taiwan? Sale tensione Cina-Usa42 anni fa strage a stazione di Bologna : Morirono 85 personeLa leggendaria serie TAITO shmup Ray ritorna per PS4 e NSWRise of Cultures va nel Sahara con il nuovo evento Impero del MaliUltime Blog

Authentix | Inc Signs Ten-Year Contract with Botswana Unified Revenue Service to Provide Marketplace Governance Program for Digital Marking and Tracking of Tobacco and Alcohol Products

ADDISON, Texas and GABORONE, Botswana, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix announced today it has ...

Authentix, Inc. Signs Ten-Year Contract with Botswana Unified Revenue Service to Provide Marketplace Governance Program for Digital Marking and Tracking of Tobacco and Alcohol Products (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) ADDISON, Texas and GABORONE, Botswana, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Authentix announced today it has signed a 10-Year Contract with the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) for a fiscal Marking and Digital Tracking solution for Tobacco and Alcohol Products sold in the country.  This Digital tax stamp Program is aimed at preventing illicit trade and counterfeits while also ensuring that citizens receive genuine and safe Products. The new Digital track and trace system will boost tax Revenue collections levied on manufacturers and importers by ...
