Astronergy delivered 180 MW Solar panels for Claresholm Project in Canada (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) Claresholm, AB, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Southern Alberta, Canada, today the largest Solar power plant of Canada, the Claresholm Solar farm has been successfully commissioned and started daily operation of electricity power generation. China leading Solar PV module brand Astronergy is proud of the delivery of over 180 MWdc ASTRO series PV panels for this Solar farm. The Claresholm Solar farm locates 13km southeast of Claresholm town in the municipal district of Willow Creek in southern Alberta. With total investment of C$200m ($162.76m), this farm occupies 1,280 acres of agriculture lands and planned an installation of 132 MWac. There are 455,758 ...Leggi su iltempo
Southern Alberta, Canada, today the largest Solar power plant of Canada, the Claresholm Solar farm has been successfully commissioned and started daily operation of electricity power generation. China leading Solar PV module brand Astronergy is proud of the delivery of over 180 MWdc ASTRO series PV panels for this Solar farm. The Claresholm Solar farm locates 13km southeast of Claresholm town in the municipal district of Willow Creek in southern Alberta. With total investment of C$200m ($162.76m), this farm occupies 1,280 acres of agriculture lands and planned an installation of 132 MWac. There are 455,758 ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Astronergy delivered 180 MW Solar panels for Claresholm Project in CanadaThe Claresholm Solar farm locates 13km southeast of Claresholm town in the municipal district of Willow Creek in southern Alberta. With total investment of C$200m ($162.76m), this farm occupies 1,280 ...
Astronergy deliveredSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Astronergy delivered