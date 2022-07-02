AEW Rampage 01.07.2022 – Rampage Rumble (Di sabato 2 luglio 2022) Detroit ospita diversi debutti in questo episodio di Rampage. Il primo è quello di Jim Ross, che è già stato commentare dello show ma in questo caso fa il suo ingresso in maniera diretta; in più avremo una Rumble del tutto nuova, con due ring, due colori a indicarli e una title shot per il titolo ad Interim. Andiamo a vedere cosa è accaduto. Risultati Rampage: Rampage Rumble: Brody King batte Rush, Frankie Kazarian, John Silver, Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Konosuke Takeshita, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, The Butcher, The Blade, Max Caster, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, Dante Martin (3 / 5) BACKSTAGE: Alex Marvez prova a intervistare Hook sul futuro del suo stint, il ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Vi ricordiamo, invece, che è possibile seguire tutte le settimane la AEW in esclusiva su Sky e con commento italiano: Dynamite va in onda ogni venerdì alle 19 su Sky Sport Arena mentre Rampage va in
Vi ricordiamo, invece, che è possibile seguire tutte le settimane la AEW in esclusiva su Sky e con commento italiano: Dynamite va in onda ogni venerdì alle 19 su Sky Sport Arena mentre Rampage va in
