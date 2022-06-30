Exide makes exploration easy with new Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion batteries

Guerra Ucraina Zelensky : il video dell'attacco missilistico a ...Bandai Namco annuncia DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT ...Post Covid-19 : dopo la guarigione rischio depressioneLibano : torturati dal datore di lavoro con martellate, elettrochoc e ...Covid, Napoli : I positivi non fanno il tampone per non perdere le ...KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Ultime Blog

GENNEVILLIERS, France, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (www.Exidegroup.com) – Exide ...

Exide Technologies (www.Exidegroup.com) – Exide Technologies has expanded its Marine &; Leisure Equipment Li-Ion range with six new batteries – delivering a premium product that will complement customers' active lifestyles.     This new range covers most applications within the Marine and Leisure market, including boats, caravans and motorhomes, and all offer strong levels of safety, performance and a prolonged lifespan. What's more, they boast smart features. Smart heating function for ease-of-use and short recharge times One of these features is an intelligent heating function. Users will no longer need to remove the battery ...
Six new lithium-ion batteries strengthen Exide's Marine & Leisure portfolio Fast charging and longer lifespan guarantees great value for customers Innovative heating function allows simple battery ...

Six new lithium-ion batteries strengthen Exide's Marine & Leisure portfolioFast charging and longer lifespan guarantees great value for customersInnovative heating function allows simple battery recha ...
