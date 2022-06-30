Exide makes exploration easy with new Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion batteries (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) GENNEVILLIERS, France, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Exide Technologies (www.Exidegroup.com) – Exide Technologies has expanded its Marine &; Leisure Equipment Li-Ion range with six new batteries – delivering a premium product that will complement customers' active lifestyles. This new range covers most applications within the Marine and Leisure market, including boats, caravans and motorhomes, and all offer strong levels of safety, performance and a prolonged lifespan. What's more, they boast smart features. Smart heating function for ease-of-use and short recharge times One of these features is an intelligent heating function. Users will no longer need to remove the battery ...Leggi su iltempo
