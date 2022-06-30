Exide makes exploration easy with new Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion batteries

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) GENNEVILLIERS, France, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/Technologies (www.group.com) –Technologies has expanded itsLi-Ion rangesix new– delivering a premium product that will complement customers' active lifestyles. This new range covers most applicationsin theandmarket, including boats, caravans and motorhomes, and all offer strong levels of safety, performance and a prolonged lifespan. What's more, they boast smart features. Smart heating function for ease-of-use and short recharge times One of these features is an intelligent heating function. Users will no longer need to remove the battery ...