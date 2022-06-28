Illumina Invests in £30M Venture Fund to Advance Breakthroughs in Human Health (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Investment from LifeArc, Illumina, and Illumina Ventures will Fund genomics startups for Illumina Accelerator Cambridge graduates SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced its participation in Time Boost Capital I LP, a £30 million genomics Venture Fund dedicated to providing match Funding to startups graduating from Illumina Accelerator Cambridge with the aim to Advance Breakthroughs in Human Health. Illumina Accelerator, located in both San Francisco and Cambridge, is a company creation engine that partners with entrepreneurs ...Leggi su iltempo
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced its participation in Time Boost Capital I LP, a £30 million genomics Venture Fund dedicated to providing match Funding to startups graduating from Illumina Accelerator Cambridge with the aim to Advance Breakthroughs in Human Health. Illumina Accelerator, located in both San Francisco and Cambridge, is a company creation engine that partners with entrepreneurs ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Strada più sicure, illuminate e sostenibili: così Vita International vuole rivoluzionare la mobilità... Roadlink , che produce il GuardLed, la barriera che illumina la strada. Si tratta sostanzialmente ... and a valuable management team, the company sells products with a high innovation rate and invests ...
Strade più sicure, illuminate e sostenibili: così Vita International vuole rivoluzionare la mobilità... Roadlink , che produce il GuardLed, la barriera che illumina la strada. Si tratta sostanzialmente ... and a valuable management team, the company sells products with a high innovation rate and invests ... Lendlease: accordo con Illumina, la ricerca genomica abiterà a MIND Monitorimmobiliare.it
IFN Neurologic and MetaCell Partner to Launch the IFN Neurologic Affiliate ProgramSummary The Institute of Functional Neuroscience, a world leading treatment and rehabilitation centre utilising the latest technologies in neuroplasticity research, and MetaCell, an innovative life ...
Can4Med Announces First Shipment of Medical Grade Cannabis for Distribution in PolandCan4Med LLC announced today that it is expecting its first shipment of medical grade cannabis for purposes of distribution in Poland. Can4Med will distribute the products to an extensive network of ...
Illumina InvestsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Illumina Invests