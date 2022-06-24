Organizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiNo Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchRay-Tracing per A Plague Tale: Requiem” e Genshin Impact su GeForce ...POCO F4 e POCO X4 GT: Presentati40 anni di Deejay, Linus : Le radio si sono rinnovate, ma ormai i ...Sony lancia oggi la nuova versione del Playstation PlusRogue Spirit: Nuovo update in arrivo il 7 di luglioUltime Blog

Google Tasks sta per accogliere una novità importante per le nostre liste

Google Tasks
Google Tasks accoglie un'altra novità importante nella versione web: sarà possibile procedere alla ...

Google Tasks sta per accogliere una novità importante per le nostre liste (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) Google Tasks accoglie un'altra novità importante nella versione web: sarà possibile procedere alla stampa delle varie liste! L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Calendario Google, novità per Attività e Promemoria

Calendario Google, novità per Attività e Promemoria

Su Calendario stanno scomparendo i promemoria dell'assistente Google per fare spazio a Google Tasks (Attività) . Lo rivela 9to5Google , che dall'APK ha estratto eloquenti riferimenti alla modifica in corso di distribuzione. A dirla tutta questa variazione avrebbe decisamente senso per ... Google Tasks e Google Calendar sono ancora più integrati grazie a questa novità  TuttoAndroid.net

